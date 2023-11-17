Drier and Warmer Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Clear skies that settled into the region last night has opened up the door to some patchy fog around the Wiregrass to start our Friday morning. We should see a mixture of sun and high clouds through the rest of the morning, then clouds increase a bit more by later this afternoon and into the evening. Skies clear back out by Saturday morning, and we should continue to see mostly sunny skies with warmer temperatures through the weekend. Our next rain chance moves in by Tuesday, and it looks like we’ll see some thunderstorms too. Still too early to determine potential for strong to severe storms, but it’s something we’re keeping an eye on.

TODAY – Mostly sunny morning, then partly sunny by the afternoon. High near 74°. Winds NNE at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 59°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 73°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Increasing high clouds. Low: 48° High: 72°

MON: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 70° 10% PM

TUE: Showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong. Low: 60° High: 74° 70%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 58°

THU: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 61°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – *Small craft exercise caution until seas and winds turn calmer today.* Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts, decreasing to 10 kts and turning NW by the afternoon. Seas offshore 4 to 6 feet, decreasing to 2-3 feet by the afternoon.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty Two has developed in the Caribbean southeast of Jamaica. It will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Jamaica, portions of Cuba, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic through the weekend as it potentially organizes into a tropical storm. It will gradually weaken as it heads over the open Atlantic into early next week.

