On the dotted line: Three Knights stars taking talents to collegiate level

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A trio of top athletes at one Dothan school will continue their careers collegiately, with all three Northside Methodist stars signing their respective names to dotted lines on Thursday to three separate Alabama programs.

Mason Crowder will take his golf swing down to The Azalea City, as he will join on with South Alabama. Crowder is coming off a torn ACL earlier this year, but that didn’t stop the young man from making an effort at winning the blue jacket at the 2023 Future Masters just seven weeks removed from surgery. He would end up finishing tied for 49th in the 15-18 Age Group.

5 months later, it’s been a lot of hard work and determination to get Mason back on the course 100%, as he looks to cap off a stellar senior year with the Knights before joining the Jags.

“It’s been my goal for a very long time ever since the age of three,” said Crowder. “I’ve been out playing golf, and just competitively at the age of five, and ever since then I’ve been trying to achieve this goal and finally it has become a reality.”

Moving to the softball diamond and a bit east, Anna Griggs will take her talents to Baldwin County when she joins Coastal Alabama South to pitch for the Coyotes. For Anna, it’s a dream she has had since being nine-years-old that she’ll get to continue.

“I have a picture of my little self, and I say work for her,” said Griggs. “It’s just a reminder that even if I have those tough days where I don’t want to go to practice, I don’t want to work anymore, I’m working for her because I know how much she loves it, how much she wants me to be here and how much I still want to be her.”

Marah Stuckey will also be continuing her softball career, this time up at Southern Union State Community College in Wadley, where she’ll be a utility player for the Bison.

Marah says she owes a lot of credit for success and turning this dream into a reality to an area travel ball team.

“Switching to Alabama Fury, the organization has definitely helped me achieve my dreams,” said Stuckey. “They have been a big help putting me in the position I need to be for showcase tournaments and stuff like that.”

