On the dotted line: Ella Houston

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The first signing class for first year Wallace-Dothan head softball coach David Dews got a big time addition from an athlete that will stay right in the Circle City to continue her career on the diamond.

Providence Christian’s Ella Houston signed on the dotted line on Thursday to join the Lady Govs.

The Eagles senior helped her team soar this past season to the deepest postseason run in program history, and she looks to build upon that success for the 2023 season before she trades her Providence blue for Wallace crimson red.

“I’m so excited for next year, I’ve been thinking about it all month,” said Houston. “I’ve just been waiting for this day, so yeah, I’m so excited. It’s in my hometown obviously, so whenever I made the decision, I just felt like the school would get me where I wanted to go.”

