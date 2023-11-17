On the dotted line: On the dotted line: Dynamic Wicksburg softball trio set to join two Wiregrass colleges

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - Three softball players at Wicksburg High School are on their way to the next level. Kelsey Ellensburg, Lana Carpenter and Olivia Reynolds have put in hard work and earned spots to play at the collegiate level.

Kelsey will suit up for Enterprise State, while Lana and Olivia are headed to Wallace-State.

Head Coach Josh Cox said these three ladies mean so much to the program.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.