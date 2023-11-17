Wiregrass Gives Back
On the dotted line: On the dotted line: Dynamic Wicksburg softball trio set to join two Wiregrass colleges

Kelsey Ellenburg will suit up for the Enterprise State Boll Weevils, while Lana Carpenter and Olivia Reynolds are headed to Wallace-Dothan.
By Briana Jones
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:22 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - Three softball players at Wicksburg High School are on their way to the next level. Kelsey Ellensburg, Lana Carpenter and Olivia Reynolds have put in hard work and earned spots to play at the collegiate level.

Kelsey will suit up for Enterprise State, while Lana and Olivia are headed to Wallace-State.

Head Coach Josh Cox said these three ladies mean so much to the program.

