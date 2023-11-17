Wiregrass Gives Back
On the dotted line: Ally Henderson

Henderson will trade in her Geneva Panthers jersey to be a Commodore come 2024, as she signed on with the Gulf Coast State softball team.
By Briana Jones
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:19 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Panthers’ Ally Henderson will trade in her panthers jersey to be a Commodore come 2024.

Henderson signed on the dotted line Thursday to join the Gulf Coast State College Softball team.

She’s coming off a .455 hitting average and .508 on-base percentage. She also stole 35 bases in 37 attempts

