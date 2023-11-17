On the dotted line: Ally Henderson

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Panthers’ Ally Henderson will trade in her panthers jersey to be a Commodore come 2024.

Henderson signed on the dotted line Thursday to join the Gulf Coast State College Softball team.

She’s coming off a .455 hitting average and .508 on-base percentage. She also stole 35 bases in 37 attempts

