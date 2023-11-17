Dale County wreck kills one

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person died Thursday night when a vehicle left the roadway and overturned in Midland City. Multiple sources confirmed that the accident happened shortly before 9:00 along U.S. 231 in Midland City.

Initial police transmissions indicated the vehicle rolled over and at least one person was trapped inside.

The name of the person killed and other information about the wreck was not made immediately available, pending an investigation and relative notification.

