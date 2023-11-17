Wiregrass Gives Back
Crash Responder Safety Week: Tips from law enforcement to be safe

The national awareness week highlights the safety of first responders when they are out tending to a wreck.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:28 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - National Crash Responder Safety Week has a purpose to highlight the safety of first responders when they are out tending to a wreck.

“Your major intersections, West Main and Ross Clark Circle, Montgomery Highway, and Ross Clark. Those are going to be some of your locations major accidents, because of the sheer volume of cars throughout the area,” Sergeant Andy Davis at Dothan Police Department said.

So far this year, the Dothan Police Department logged more than 2,500 car crashes. Davis says the busier the roads are, the more likely you are to see crashes.

When passing a wreck be careful and aware of your surroundings. “Try not to have rubber neck to see what’s going on. We had a lot of rear-ended collisions, and a lot of those are distracted by outside traffic, trying to make sure it’s clear for you but not making sure the car in front of you is gone first,” Sergeant Davis said.

Davis says patience is important, and that first responders are trying their best to clear the way and keep everyone safe.

“A lot of the times, police departments are on the scene, so the main thing is to control the scene and make sure it is safe,” Sergeant Davis said.

People should be mindful of Alabama’s “Move-Over” law. The law calls for drivers to move over to the further lane or slow down when first responders, tow truck drivers, or anyone else is pulled over on the side of the road.

