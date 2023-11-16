Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Warmer & Drier Stretch Arrives

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A drier and warmer stretch of weather is on the way for the days ahead. Highs will average in the lower 70s, with plenty of sunshine on the way for the weekend. We’re tracking our next storm system that will bring us showers and thunderstorms next week, likely on Tuesday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 58°.  Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny. High near 74°. Winds NE/N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 59°.  Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 73° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 46° High: 70° 0%

MON: Increasing cloudiness. Low: 52° High: 73° 10%

TUE: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong. Low: 62° High: 74° 70%

WED: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 60° 5%

THU: Sunny.  Low: 43° High: 63° 7%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re watching showers and thunderstorms in the Western Caribbean, now labeled Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two. As the system moves to the northeast, tropical development is possible. We’re also watching a weak area of low pressure off the east coast of Florida.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark with Dothan Police Officers (l-r) Chris Watson, Jimmy Watkins, and William Taylor in a...
How police sent a “suspicious” teen with a broken rake to the Peanut Festival
Mykeila Rowser is escorted from a Houston County courtroom after pleading guilty to felony...
Woman charged in Hardy Gray’s murder receives 15 years
The festival saw a 3-day attendance record set for the final three days of this year’s...
Record numbers, attendance seen at 2023 National Peanut Festival
Larry Patrick talks about the success of a city basketball tournament in this file photo.
Patrick’s lawsuit moves forward after mixed rulings
Among the plans RDG Designs has lined up for the new Dothan City Center includes a new...
Dothan’s City Center moving forward, developers say

Latest News

Color The Weather 11-16-23
Color The Weather 11-16-23
4Warn Weather
Turning Drier Today
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast Thursday, November 16, 2023
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Wednesday, November 15, 2023