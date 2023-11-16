Warmer & Drier Stretch Arrives

SYNOPSIS – A drier and warmer stretch of weather is on the way for the days ahead. Highs will average in the lower 70s, with plenty of sunshine on the way for the weekend. We’re tracking our next storm system that will bring us showers and thunderstorms next week, likely on Tuesday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 58°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny. High near 74°. Winds NE/N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 59°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 73° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 46° High: 70° 0%

MON: Increasing cloudiness. Low: 52° High: 73° 10%

TUE: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong. Low: 62° High: 74° 70%

WED: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 60° 5%

THU: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 63° 7%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re watching showers and thunderstorms in the Western Caribbean, now labeled Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two. As the system moves to the northeast, tropical development is possible. We’re also watching a weak area of low pressure off the east coast of Florida.

