Turning Drier Today

SYNOPSIS – The bulk of the heavier rain has now moved well out of the region, but we could still see some mist, sprinkles, or light rain mostly over the far eastern side of the Wiregrass through the middle of the morning. Most of that should clear out by lunch time, then we could see just enough clearing to get a little bit of sunshine to peek out by later this afternoon. The weekend looks great with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures, then we’ll have to watch early next week for some showers and our first thunderstorms in a little while.

TODAY – Spotty morning sprinkles, then partly sunny. High near 67°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph. 20% AM

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer. High near 73°. Winds NNE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: A few clouds. Low: 59° High: 71°

SUN: Increasing high clouds. Low: 46° High: 68°

MON: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms possible late. Low: 50° High: 70° 70% PM

TUE: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 70° 70% AM

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 58°

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – *Small Craft Advisory until late tonight. High rip current risk.* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 20-25 kts with gusts up to 30 kts. Seas offshore 6 to 9 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The primary focus is on a disturbance in the western Caribbean which has some potential to develop into a tropical depression as it continues northeast over the next few days. An additional circulation just off the south Florida coast has a small chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next several days.

