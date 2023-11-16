News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Join us each week as we give a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com or add it to our community calendar.
Events for the weekend of November 16, 2023
- Art After Hours (Wiregrass Museum of Art) | Thursday, November 16
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, November 17
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, November 17
- Pink Friday @ Willow House Boutique | Friday, November 17
- Columbia Historical Society Boston Butt Sale | Friday, November 17
- Enterprise Farmers Market | Saturday, November 18
- American Legion Post 12 1st Annual Turkey Shoot | Saturday, November 18
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.