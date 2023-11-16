News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.

Join us each week as we give a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com or add it to our community calendar.

Events for the weekend of November 16, 2023

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.