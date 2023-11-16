Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Judge hands down 27-month sentence in attack on congresswoman in Washington apartment building

FILE - Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on June 24,...
FILE - Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on June 24, 2020, in Washington. A man who pleaded guilty to assaulting Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota in the elevator of her Washington apartment was sentenced to more than two years in behind bars on Thursday. Twenty-seven-year-old Kendrid Khalil Hamlin apologized to Craig and said he wants to get mental health and substance abuse treatment. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to assaulting Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota in the elevator of her Washington apartment was sentenced to more than two years behind bars Thursday.

Kendrid Khalil Hamlin, 27, apologized to Craig and said he wants to get mental health and substance abuse treatment. He was sentenced to 27 months for the February assault.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg acknowledged Hamlin’s difficult upbringing and “frequently unaddressed” mental illness was behind much of his behavior. Still, “some of this conduct has been extremely problematic,” he said.

Craig said Hamlin trapped her in the elevator, then grabbed her neck, slammed her against a steel wall and punched her before she fought him off by throwing her coffee at him. Afterward, she was targeted with death threats and forced to move amid public commentary about her assault, she said in court papers.

“While my physical recovery was days, my mental and emotional recovery has taken much longer and is ongoing,” she wrote.

Hamlin, for his part, decided to plead guilty quickly and wants to get treatment for his schizophrenia and substance abuse, his attorney Kathryn D’Adamo Guevara said.

“I really do apologize to Angie Craig for putting my hands on her, and also the officers,” he said. His mother and father also spoke tearfully to the judge, calling the attack “horrifying” and detailing their decades-long, unsuccessful efforts to get him effective treatment, including searching the streets for him while he was homeless.

Defense attorneys had asked for a sentence of a year and a day with inpatient treatment, while prosecutors had pushed for 39 months. Boasberg said he would recommend the sentence be served in a Bureau of Prisons medical facility.

Craig was getting coffee in the lobby of her building in February when she noticed Hamlin pacing, police wrote in court papers. He came into the elevator with her and said he needed to go to the bathroom and was coming into her apartment, the agent wrote.

After she said he couldn’t, he punched her in the side of her face and grabbed her neck before she escaped by throwing her cup of hot coffee over her shoulder at him, according to court papers.

Hamlin had numerous previous convictions, including for assaulting a police officer, prosecutors said in court papers. There was no evidence the attack was politically motivated, Craig’s chief of staff has said.

Craig represents the suburban-to-rural 2nd District south of Minneapolis and St. Paul. She won a third term last year for a hotly contested seat the GOP had hoped to flip in what was one of the most expensive House races in the country.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark with Dothan Police Officers (l-r) Chris Watson, Jimmy Watkins, and William Taylor in a...
How police sent a “suspicious” teen with a broken rake to the Peanut Festival
Mykeila Rowser is escorted from a Houston County courtroom after pleading guilty to felony...
Woman charged in Hardy Gray’s murder receives 15 years
The festival saw a 3-day attendance record set for the final three days of this year’s...
Record numbers, attendance seen at 2023 National Peanut Festival
Larry Patrick talks about the success of a city basketball tournament in this file photo.
Patrick’s lawsuit moves forward after mixed rulings
Among the plans RDG Designs has lined up for the new Dothan City Center includes a new...
Dothan’s City Center moving forward, developers say

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after his meeting with China's President...
LIVE: Fresh off meeting with China’s Xi, Biden is turning his attention to Asia-Pacific economies
The president makes remarks at the APEC CEO Summit. (CNN, POOL)
LIVE: Biden remarks at APEC
FILE - Marijuana plants grow in the Mother Room at AT-Calyx Peak Companies of Ohio, Monday,...
A cannabis worker died on the job from an asthma attack. It’s the first reported case in US
A mother was arrested after a 1-year-old was found alone on Daytona Beach unresponsive with a...
Police: Mom left 1-year-old alone on the beach
FILE - Oakland Athletics fans in right field yell behind signs protesting the team's potential...
The Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas has been approved by MLB owners, AP sources says