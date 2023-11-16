Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Hundreds of patients may have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis, Massachusetts hospital warns

FILE - Mass General Brigham, which owns Salem Hospital, said the exposure happened over a...
FILE - Mass General Brigham, which owns Salem Hospital, said the exposure happened over a period of roughly two years.(Source: WCVB/CNN)
By WCVB staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Mass. (WCVB) - Nearly 450 patients at Salem Hospital in Massachusetts may have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis.

Mass General Brigham, which owns the hospital, said the exposure happened over a period of roughly two years.

Patients at risk were undergoing endoscopic procedures like colonoscopies. In a Wednesday statement, Salem said it was being done in a manner that was not consistent with its best practices.

The hospital said it made changes as soon as it became aware of the issue.

They’ve notified all patients who were possibly exposed, and they say so far there is no evidence of anyone getting an infection.

Salem Hospital has set up a hotline to answer questions and is providing free screening and necessary support to those who may have been affected.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark with Dothan Police Officers (l-r) Chris Watson, Jimmy Watkins, and William Taylor in a...
How police sent a “suspicious” teen with a broken rake to the Peanut Festival
Mykeila Rowser is escorted from a Houston County courtroom after pleading guilty to felony...
Woman charged in Hardy Gray’s murder receives 15 years
The festival saw a 3-day attendance record set for the final three days of this year’s...
Record numbers, attendance seen at 2023 National Peanut Festival
Larry Patrick talks about the success of a city basketball tournament in this file photo.
Patrick’s lawsuit moves forward after mixed rulings
Among the plans RDG Designs has lined up for the new Dothan City Center includes a new...
Dothan’s City Center moving forward, developers say

Latest News

FILE - Marijuana plants grow in the Mother Room at AT-Calyx Peak Companies of Ohio, Monday,...
A cannabis worker died on the job from an asthma attack. It’s the first reported case in US
A mother was arrested after a 1-year-old was found alone on Daytona Beach unresponsive with a...
Police: Mom left 1-year-old alone on the beach
FILE - Oakland Athletics fans in right field yell behind signs protesting the team's potential...
The Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas has been approved by MLB owners, AP sources says
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., watches as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
Rep. George Santos won’t seek reelection after scathing ethics report cites evidence of lawbreaking
A mother was arrested after a 1-year-old was found alone on Daytona Beach unresponsive with a...
Police: Mom left 1-year-old alone on the beach