On the dotted line: Ansleigh Smith

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There was many times in Ansleigh Smith’s life where she was told she was too small for softball.

“I’ve never thought of myself as small, I’ve never been like ‘Oh, I’m just too small, I can’t do it,” said Ansleigh.

Ansleigh proved to be more than any thoughts or opinions about her stature, and now is living a dream come true as she will be a Division 1 college athlete.

The Houston Academy senior signed on the dotted line on Wednesday to take her talents on the softball diamond to Mobile to join the South Alabama Jaguars.

Her numbers include a 1.7 pop time and a 180-44 team record with the Lady Raiders since Ansleigh became a starter in seventh grade. They spoke loudly enough that it would have been hard for the Jags to turn the talented standout down.

“I’ve always had this kind of larger than life personality, I’m probably one of the most competitive people that you’ve ever met,” said Ansleigh. “I just absolutely love anything with competition, I mean I play softball, I play pickleball, I got into tennis a little bit..”

Since taking the diamond for HA, Ansleigh has started and played in every single championship game. She’ll now look to bring those talents with her to Jaguar Field and help the USA program to their own championship success.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.