Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Dale County Sheriff’s Office renovations to begin soon thanks to ARPA grant

Back in 2013, DCSO moved into the Creel Richardson Building. Those working in the office believe it's time for a facelift.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Much-needed renovations are set to take place at the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.

A decade has passed since any changes were made. Back in 2013, the Sheriff’s Office moved into the Creel Richardson Building in Ozark.

Those working there like Chief Investigator Caroline Jackson believes it is time for a facelift.

The Dale County Commission voted to move forward with the more than $300,000 project using ARPA funds.

Over the years, the Sheriff’s Office has grown, and so has the need for some changes to workspace, according to Jackson.

“Just generally at the Sheriff’s Office, we do have more employees here and we are running out of room to put everybody. So, just having more offices and space, it was time for an update here,” Jackson said about the current state of the office.

The Sheriff’s Office will get additional office space, secure, areas, and more updates.

The project is expected to begin next year.

Back in 2013, DCSO moved into the Creel Richardson Building. The office says it's now time for a facelift.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Kenyatta “KeKe” Odom was identified as "Baby Jane Doe" whose body was found in Ware County in...
Authorities ID a girl whose body was hidden in concrete in 1988 and arrest her mom and boyfriend
The Tide and Tigers will take center stage on Saturday, November 25 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in...
Kickoff time, network for 88th edition of Iron Bowl set
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Helicopter crash claims the life of an Enterprise High alum
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus

Latest News

The department will be participating in "No Shave November" to raise money for Brandon French...
Geneva PD raising money for two locals battling cancer
Larry Patrick talks about the success of a city basketball tournament in this file photo.
Patrick’s lawsuit moves forward after mixed rulings
Back in 2013, DCSO moved into the Creel Richardson Building. Those working in the office...
Dale County moves forward with Sheriff's Office renovations
A concerned citizen's 911 call sent officers scurrying to a historic Dothan neighborhood. The...
"Suspicious" teen brings out best in officers