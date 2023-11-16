Dale County Sheriff’s Office renovations to begin soon thanks to ARPA grant

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Much-needed renovations are set to take place at the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.

A decade has passed since any changes were made. Back in 2013, the Sheriff’s Office moved into the Creel Richardson Building in Ozark.

Those working there like Chief Investigator Caroline Jackson believes it is time for a facelift.

The Dale County Commission voted to move forward with the more than $300,000 project using ARPA funds.

Over the years, the Sheriff’s Office has grown, and so has the need for some changes to workspace, according to Jackson.

“Just generally at the Sheriff’s Office, we do have more employees here and we are running out of room to put everybody. So, just having more offices and space, it was time for an update here,” Jackson said about the current state of the office.

The Sheriff’s Office will get additional office space, secure, areas, and more updates.

The project is expected to begin next year.

