Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event

The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during their Fall in Love adoption event.(The Anti-Cruelty Society)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) – An animal shelter in Chicago is hoping to find a forever home for the only dog that didn’t get adopted during their special adoption event.

The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during their Fall in Love adoption event.

Elvis is a 3-year-old “meatball” with a silly personality, the shelter said.

Elvis is a 3-year-old “meatball” with a silly personality, the shelter said.
Elvis is a 3-year-old “meatball” with a silly personality, the shelter said.(The Anti-Cruelty Society)

“His giant smile lights up every room he enters. Elvis is a snuggler so he hopes you are okay giving up your personal space,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis was originally brought in as a stray dog and had a fractured pelvis. Fortunately, the fracture healed while in the shelter’s care, but he will be prone to arthritis in the future.

Elvis would do best as the only pet in the home.

He is potty trained, crate trained, and knows several commands.

For more information about Elvis, visit the Anti-Cruelty Society’s website here.

If Elvis is not a fit for your family, be sure to check out other adoptable animals at your local shelter to find your new best friend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark with Dothan Police Officers (l-r) Chris Watson, Jimmy Watkins, and William Taylor in a...
How police sent a “suspicious” teen with a broken rake to the Peanut Festival
Mykeila Rowser is escorted from a Houston County courtroom after pleading guilty to felony...
Woman charged in Hardy Gray’s murder receives 15 years
The festival saw a 3-day attendance record set for the final three days of this year’s...
Record numbers, attendance seen at 2023 National Peanut Festival
Larry Patrick talks about the success of a city basketball tournament in this file photo.
Patrick’s lawsuit moves forward after mixed rulings
Among the plans RDG Designs has lined up for the new Dothan City Center includes a new...
Dothan’s City Center moving forward, developers say

Latest News

Giant panda Xiao Qi Ji plays at his enclosure at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington,...
Take heart, it looks like China could send new pandas to the US
Chance Rohda, a 13-year-old from Brainard, Neb., recently earned a perfect score on the ACT.
13-year-old earns a perfect score on the ACT
FILE - This microscope photo provided on Oct. 25, 2023, by the Centers for Disease Control and...
The world’s first gene therapy for sickle cell disease has been approved in Britain
FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors assembly plant in...
General Motors becomes 1st of Detroit automakers to seal deal with unionized workers
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after his meeting with China's President...
Fresh off meeting with China’s Xi, Biden is turning his attention to Asia-Pacific economies