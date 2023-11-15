Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Woman charged in Hardy Gray’s murder receives 15 years

Mykeila Rowser is escorted from a Houston County courtroom after pleading guilty to felony...
Mykeila Rowser is escorted from a Houston County courtroom after pleading guilty to felony murder on September 6, 2023.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman who was among several people charged with the murder of a rural Houston County man received 15 years on Wednesday.

MyKeila Rowser pleaded guilty in September to Felony Murder after reaching an agreement with prosecutors to drop the Capital Murder charges that she faced.

Rowser, 23, is among five—some juveniles—investigators accused in the shooting and robbery of Hardy Gray. The 58-year-old man was found dead at his Pansey area home on Monday following Thanksgiving in 2021.

“This was a difficult case, but we are pleased with the outcome,” attorneys Aimee Cobb Smith and Clay Wadsworth told News4 in their joint statement. “We feel the sentence is appropriate under the facts of the case.”

Prosecutors admit Rowser did not pull the trigger. As part of her plea deal, she must testify against others.

The four other defendants await trial.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenyatta “KeKe” Odom was identified as "Baby Jane Doe" whose body was found in Ware County in...
Authorities ID a girl whose body was hidden in concrete in 1988 and arrest her mom and boyfriend
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
The Tide and Tigers will take center stage on Saturday, November 25 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in...
Kickoff time, network for 88th edition of Iron Bowl set
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Helicopter crash claims the life of an Enterprise High alum
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus

Latest News

Among the plans RDG Designs has lined up for the new Dothan City Center includes a new...
Dothan’s City Center moving forward, developers say
Public hearings to be held on December 15 and 20 at 10 a.m.
Dothan firm wants to dispose of medical waste
The facility and grounds at the Dothan Country Club underwent big renovations over the past...
Dothan County Club golf course back open for business
The project, which includes a new auditorium and kitchen to the Dothan Opera House and a new...
Update on Dothan's future City Center renovations