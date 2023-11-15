Woman charged in Hardy Gray’s murder receives 15 years

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman who was among several people charged with the murder of a rural Houston County man received 15 years on Wednesday.

MyKeila Rowser pleaded guilty in September to Felony Murder after reaching an agreement with prosecutors to drop the Capital Murder charges that she faced.

Rowser, 23, is among five—some juveniles—investigators accused in the shooting and robbery of Hardy Gray. The 58-year-old man was found dead at his Pansey area home on Monday following Thanksgiving in 2021.

“This was a difficult case, but we are pleased with the outcome,” attorneys Aimee Cobb Smith and Clay Wadsworth told News4 in their joint statement. “We feel the sentence is appropriate under the facts of the case.”

Prosecutors admit Rowser did not pull the trigger. As part of her plea deal, she must testify against others.

The four other defendants await trial.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.