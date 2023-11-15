Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Widespread Rain Likely Again

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Rain has gotten a bit heavier and more widespread around the Wiregrass this morning, and we can expect to see continued periods of rain across the region through much of the day today and into tonight. Rain will finally start to taper off through Thursday morning, then the sunshine returns and we’ll turn several degrees warmer into the weekend. Clouds increase again on Monday, then we’re watching another potential round of showers and maybe a few thunderstorms late Monday and into early Tuesday.

TODAY – Periods of rain, some heavy at times. Windy. High near 58°. Winds ENE at 15-20 mph. 100%

TONIGHT – Periods of rain. Breezy. Low near 56°. Winds ENE 10-15 mph. 80%

TOMORROW – Some morning showers, then cloudy. High near 65°. Winds ENE at 10-15 mph. 40%

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 72° 10%

SAT: A few clouds. Low: 57° High: 71°

SUN: Increasing high clouds. Low: 44° High: 66°

MON: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms possible late. Low: 49° High: 68° 60% PM

TUE: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 68° 60% AM

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Gale Warning until Thursday afternoon. High rip current risk.* Extremely rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 30-35 kts diminishing to 25-30 kts with gusts up to 40 kts by the afternoon. Seas offshore 9 to 12 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – A disturbance in the southwestern Caribbean could develop into a tropical depression over the next few days as it moves northeastward toward Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenyatta “KeKe” Odom was identified as "Baby Jane Doe" whose body was found in Ware County in...
Authorities ID a girl whose body was hidden in concrete in 1988 and arrest her mom and boyfriend
The Tide and Tigers will take center stage on Saturday, November 25 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in...
Kickoff time, network for 88th edition of Iron Bowl set
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Helicopter crash claims the life of an Enterprise High alum
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus

Latest News

Color The Weather 11-15-23
Color The Weather 11-15-23
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Tuesday, November 14, 2023
4Warn Weather
Rainy Days