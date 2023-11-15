Widespread Rain Likely Again

SYNOPSIS – Rain has gotten a bit heavier and more widespread around the Wiregrass this morning, and we can expect to see continued periods of rain across the region through much of the day today and into tonight. Rain will finally start to taper off through Thursday morning, then the sunshine returns and we’ll turn several degrees warmer into the weekend. Clouds increase again on Monday, then we’re watching another potential round of showers and maybe a few thunderstorms late Monday and into early Tuesday.

TODAY – Periods of rain, some heavy at times. Windy. High near 58°. Winds ENE at 15-20 mph. 100%

TONIGHT – Periods of rain. Breezy. Low near 56°. Winds ENE 10-15 mph. 80%

TOMORROW – Some morning showers, then cloudy. High near 65°. Winds ENE at 10-15 mph. 40%

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 72° 10%

SAT: A few clouds. Low: 57° High: 71°

SUN: Increasing high clouds. Low: 44° High: 66°

MON: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms possible late. Low: 49° High: 68° 60% PM

TUE: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 68° 60% AM

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Gale Warning until Thursday afternoon. High rip current risk.* Extremely rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 30-35 kts diminishing to 25-30 kts with gusts up to 40 kts by the afternoon. Seas offshore 9 to 12 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – A disturbance in the southwestern Caribbean could develop into a tropical depression over the next few days as it moves northeastward toward Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

