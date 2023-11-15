Showers Depart Soon

Wiregrass Gives Back
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – A few showers will linger until midday Thursday, before some drier weather builds in for a few days. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Saturday, with some high cloudiness returning Sunday ahead of our next rain-maker due Monday afternoon or Monday night.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, a few light showers. Low near 56°.  Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Lingering showers early, otherwise mostly cloudy. High near 66°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 59°.  Winds NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny.  Low: 59° High: 72° 10%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 71° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 44° High: 68° 0%

MON: Increasing cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 50° High: 68° 70%

TUE: Any rain ends early, then partly sunny. Low: 60° High: 68° 20%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 46° High: 58° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – *Gale Warning* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 25-30 kts.  Seas offshore 7-10 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re watching showers and thunderstorms in the Southwest Caribbean. As the system moves to the northeast later this week, tropical development is possible. We’re also watching a weak area of low pressure developing over South Florida Wednesday that may briefly develop over the Atlantic as it moves to the northeast.

