Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Groups call on Alabama governor to halt Thursday execution

A number of advocacy groups are calling on Gov. Kay Ivey to halt Thursday’s scheduled execution...
A number of advocacy groups are calling on Gov. Kay Ivey to halt Thursday’s scheduled execution of Alabama death row inmate Casey McWhorter.(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A number of advocacy groups are calling on Gov. Kay Ivey to halt Thursday’s scheduled execution of an Alabama death row inmate.

Casey McWhorter, 48, was convicted on a capital murder charge for his role in a 1993 robbery and shooting that claimed the life of Edward Lee Williams in Marshall County. McWhorter was 18 at the time the crime was committed.

Members of the groups seeking to stop McWhorter’s execution said in a statement they will gather on the steps of the state Capitol Wednesday morning to deliver thousands of signatures on two separate petitions, one specifically related to McWhorter, the other surrounding all state executions.

Organizers are urging the governor to stop McWhorter’s execution on several grounds, including his being denied youthful offender treatment, statements made by the judge to the jury about the cost of another trial, and the state’s refusal to reveal its execution protocol and source of its execution drugs, among other concerns.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review McWhorter’s case in 2021.

Organizers of the the petition, called the “Pull Back The Curtains” petition, are demanding greater transparency in Alabama executions, citing what they called the 2022 “horrific torture” of inmate Joe James Jr., which was followed by two other failed executions the same year. They are also demanding media and public witnesses be allowed to observed the execution proceedings “from the moment a prisoner walks him or herself into the death chamber until they are declared dead.”

Participating organizations include:

  • ACLU of Alabama
  • Alabama Appleseed Center for Law & Justice
  • Alabama Arise
  • Alabama CURE
  • Alabama New South Coalition
  • Alabama Poor People’s Campaign
  • Alabama State Conference of the NAACP
  • BEC2BAMA
  • Civil Rights Memorial Center - Southern Poverty Law Center
  • Death Penalty Action
  • Episcopal Peace Fellowship
  • Faith in Action Alabama
  • Greater Birmingham Ministries
  • Green County Democrat
  • Joe James, et al --PRESENTE!
  • Justice and Mercy for All, Birmingham
  • M.A.A.V.I.S.
  • Mary’s House Catholic Worker, Birmingham
  • North Alabama Peace Network
  • Patch Adams, MD - The Gesundheit! Institute
  • Project Hope to Abolish the Death Penalty
  • Red Letter Christians
  • Restorative Solutions
  • Restorative Strategies, LLC
  • Vine and Fig Tree Community

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenyatta “KeKe” Odom was identified as "Baby Jane Doe" whose body was found in Ware County in...
Authorities ID a girl whose body was hidden in concrete in 1988 and arrest her mom and boyfriend
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
The Tide and Tigers will take center stage on Saturday, November 25 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in...
Kickoff time, network for 88th edition of Iron Bowl set
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Helicopter crash claims the life of an Enterprise High alum
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus

Latest News

Jeffers Annual Tent Sale
Jeffers Annual Tent Sale
Our babies are on board. We have 172 canned goods and 67 random non-perishable items! Rochelle...
News4 Miracle on Foster School Drive
Mykeila Rowser is escorted from a Houston County courtroom after pleading guilty to felony...
Woman charged in Hardy Gray’s murder receives 15 years
Among the plans RDG Designs has lined up for the new Dothan City Center includes a new...
Dothan’s City Center moving forward, developers say