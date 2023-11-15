Georgia moves to top spot, Bama remains No. 8 in new College Football Playoff Poll

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The new College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night, and the defending national champions have finally climbed into the top spot while a resurging Tide squad still is on the outside looking in.

The Georgia Bulldogs were unveiled as the new top ranked team in the latest committee poll, jumping the Ohio State Buckeyes who had held the No. 1 ranking in the first two rankings of the 2023 season. Georgia’s jump to the top comes after a dominant 52-17 win on Saturday over No. 13 Ole Miss.

Alabama, who have been looking much more like their old selves recently after an early season loss to Texas, stay at No. 8 in the rankings for a third straight week. The Tide are coming off of their own big win over the weekend against Kentucky, which secured themselves a date with Georgia in Atlanta for the SEC Championship, a game that might end up being Alabama’s only shot at jumping into the top 4 if things hold as they currently are.

Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) and Malachi Moore celebrate an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins) (Michelle Haas Hutchins | AP)

A team that is sitting in a favorable spot right now is Florida State. The undefeated Seminoles came in at No. 4 in this week’s committee rankings, and have some favorable matchups including a likely trip to the ACC Championship waiting for them.

The full rankings are as follows:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Missouri

10. Louisville

11, Oregon State

12. Penn State

13. Ole Miss

14. Oklahoma

15. LSU

16. Iowa

17. Arizona

18. Tennessee

19. Notre Dame

20. North Carolina

21. Kansas State

22. Utah

23. Oklahoma State

24. Tulane

25. Kansas

