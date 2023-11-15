Geneva Police holding fundraiser to help local cancer patients

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Though they typically fight crime, the Geneva Police Department is also fighting cancer.

The department is holding a “No Shave November” fundraiser to help collect money for two locals battling cancer.

One is Brandon French, a Geneva High graduate and youth pastor who was recently diagnosed with stage 3 cancer. The other is Robbie Owens, the director of the Geneva Senior Center, who was recently diagnosed with lung cancer.

“Whenever you’re going through anything like that, the more support you have, obviously the better,” said Police Chief Pepper Mock. “There’s always hidden financial costs too and that’s the easiest thing for us to help with. We try to offset some of those, so hopefully, it’s a burden lifted in some way.”

Donations are being accepted until November 27 and can be made at the central office or to any Geneva police officer.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.