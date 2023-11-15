Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Geneva Police holding fundraiser to help local cancer patients

Donations must be made by November 27.
Donations must be made by November 27.(GENEVA PD)
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Though they typically fight crime, the Geneva Police Department is also fighting cancer.

The department is holding a “No Shave November” fundraiser to help collect money for two locals battling cancer.

One is Brandon French, a Geneva High graduate and youth pastor who was recently diagnosed with stage 3 cancer. The other is Robbie Owens, the director of the Geneva Senior Center, who was recently diagnosed with lung cancer.

“Whenever you’re going through anything like that, the more support you have, obviously the better,” said Police Chief Pepper Mock. “There’s always hidden financial costs too and that’s the easiest thing for us to help with. We try to offset some of those, so hopefully, it’s a burden lifted in some way.”

Donations are being accepted until November 27 and can be made at the central office or to any Geneva police officer.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenyatta “KeKe” Odom was identified as "Baby Jane Doe" whose body was found in Ware County in...
Authorities ID a girl whose body was hidden in concrete in 1988 and arrest her mom and boyfriend
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
The Tide and Tigers will take center stage on Saturday, November 25 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in...
Kickoff time, network for 88th edition of Iron Bowl set
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Helicopter crash claims the life of an Enterprise High alum
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus

Latest News

The new Ashford branch location is expected to be complete in the fall of 2024.
DHCLS receive $50,000 donation from state leaders for new Ashford branch
The Missfit Chistmas Shoppe will host their grand opening Thursday, Nov. 16.
Christmas Shoppe opening Thursday to benefit special needs adults
The festival saw a 3-day attendance record set for the final three days of this year’s...
Record numbers, attendance seen at 2023 National Peanut Festival
Jeffers Annual Tent Sale
Jeffers Annual Tent Sale