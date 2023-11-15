Geneva officials are preparing for annual Christmas parade

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - City officials and the chamber of commerce in Geneva are preparing for the annual Christmas parade, taking place Friday, December 1.

This year’s theme is ‘Paint the Town Green-A Grinchy Christmas Parade.’ This theme goes along with the movie in the park event, being hosted December 9, where “The Grinch” will be shown.

Applications to join the parade can be found on the Geneva Chamber of Commerce website.

“It is standing room only along Commerce Street,” said Chamber President Carl Corey. “It’ll be packed. There will be a couple thousand people out watching the parade, participating in the parade and coming down to the park afterwards.”

Following the parade on December 1, there will be a Christmas tree lighting at Robert Fowler Park, along with drinks and food.

“If you want to participate, you want to dress up like the Grinch, any of the whovilles or anybody else, feel free to do so as a spectator on the side and help contribute to the atmosphere of the night,” said Corey.

Voting for Geneva Christmas King Queen is also live on the chamber website and various locations around town. Votes are a dollar a vote in person or must submit enough votes for a $10 minimum on the website.

Both votes and parade applications must be submitted before November 26.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.