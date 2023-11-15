Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499

Frontier Airlines is once again offering its unlimited flight deal with the 2024-25 GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly annual pass.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Frontier Airlines is offering an all-you-can-fly yearly pass for its lowest-ever price of $499.

The airline said the promotion for its GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly pass is part of an early Black Friday deal. It runs now through Nov. 28.

The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.

Frontier said pass holders can enjoy an unlimited number of free flights during this period with access to all U.S. and international destinations that Frontier serves.

However, taxes and fees will still apply at the time of booking.

Pass holders will also earn automatic Frontier Miles Silver Elite status with extra benefits.

For full terms and conditions and to purchase the GoWild! pass, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenyatta “KeKe” Odom was identified as "Baby Jane Doe" whose body was found in Ware County in...
Authorities ID a girl whose body was hidden in concrete in 1988 and arrest her mom and boyfriend
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
The Tide and Tigers will take center stage on Saturday, November 25 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in...
Kickoff time, network for 88th edition of Iron Bowl set
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Helicopter crash claims the life of an Enterprise High alum
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus

Latest News

FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
Jurors begin deliberating in the trial of the man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband
Signs in support of the Tusky Valley Schools community can be seen in front of the elementary...
NTSB team visits scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students
FBI Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey B. Veltri speaks during a press conference at the FBI Miami...
Haitian gang leader added to FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list for kidnapping, killing Americans
FILE - Judge Arthur Engoron, right, and principal law clerk Allison Greenfield sit on the bench...
Trump’s lawyers want a mistrial in his New York civil fraud case. They claim the judge is biased
Jeremy Goodale (left) talks with his defense co-counsel Nicole Jensen during his sentence...
Iowa teen convicted of killing Spanish teacher gets life with possibility of parole after 25 years