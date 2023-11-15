On the dotted line: Bella Hicks

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - The Lady Boll Weevils at Enterprise State continue to stack up on Wiregrass area volleyball talent. Their team’s latest signing comes from just 22 miles away down U.S. Highway 84 in Wicksburg.

Bella Hicks signed on the dotted line on Wednesday to join the squad. The Lady Panthers senior said Weevils head coach Vanessa Howell and her have had a relationship for quite some time, and she’s been a major role model for her in getting better as a player.

“The beginning of my sophomore year, I kind of had doubts about whether I was going to be good enough to play in college or not,” said Hicks. “But then I played for Deep South, I had some amazing coaches and mentors, they helped build my skill level and confidence greatly.”

Bella says she already has a relationship with quite a few girls on the Enterprise State team already, so for her the adjustment will be just as easy as the decision to become a Boll Weevil.

