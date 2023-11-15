On the dotted line: Helen Williamson

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The ink continues to dry as Rehobeth’s Helen Williamson signed on the dotted line Tuesday to suit up for Enterprise State Community College.

Williamson serves as a hitter for the rebels’ volleyball team but has been able to perform in any role given to her.

In nearly 200 matches with Rehobeth, she finished with over 200 aces, over 600 kills, and almost 900 digs. This past season, she had a career high 132 aces and 401 digs while also earning 285 kills

Williamson helped Rehobeth finish with a 34-12 record and make a trip to the class 5A state tournament.

