Dothan firm wants to dispose of medical waste

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan company wants to accept medical waste, but there is a process that allows the public to voice its opinion before approval.

“It’s a little different and sometimes different makes us worry,” said Mayor Mark Saliba of Daniels Sharpsmart, Inc.

According to public documents released by the city of Dothan, Daniels plans to take about 228 tons of waste from medical facilities in Alabama and process that waste at its Speigner Road facility.

“Their job is to make sure the waste is acceptable in any landfill,” Saliba said. The initial plan is to dump that waste in Coffee County.

Saliba admits that the word “waste” is emotional in the current environmentally conscious world, though he does not oppose the Daniels project.

“If we were going to hang more monitors on what the city of Dothan is and what we do waste is not one of them,” he told News4.

Public hearings to help determine if the city approves the medical waste plans are December 15 and 20 at the Dothan Civic Center, each session beginning at 10 a.m.

Daniels recently merged with MedSharp Disposal.

