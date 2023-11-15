Dothan Fire donates thousands to Children’s Hospital of Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As another summer passes, Dothan Fire Department donates another check to the Children’s Hospital of Alabama.

Since 2014, DFD has donated funds to the Children’s Hospital of Alabama to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

“Sometimes, It may feel like they are battling it alone, but they are not, said Deputy Chief David Hasty with DFD. “That’s what we want to do. We want to surround those folks with love from our community.”

This year, the department hosted a family fun day and a 5k run and raised $12,000 to go towards childhood cancer research.

DFD presented the check to Carmen Maddox from the Children’s Hospital Tuesday morning.

“In the Wiregrass area alone, we have more than 10,000 visits,” said Carmen Maddox, Children’s Hospital of Alabama’s regional manager of community development. “Every bit stays local and every bit goes towards treating our patients and take care of the families that we serve.”

Since 2014, Hasty says the department has donated more than $110,000 to Children’s Hospital of Alabama.

