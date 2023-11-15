Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Dothan Fire donates thousands to Children’s Hospital of Alabama

Since starting their partnership in 2014, DFD has donated more than $110,000 to the children's hospital.
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As another summer passes, Dothan Fire Department donates another check to the Children’s Hospital of Alabama.

Since 2014, DFD has donated funds to the Children’s Hospital of Alabama to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

“Sometimes, It may feel like they are battling it alone, but they are not, said Deputy Chief David Hasty with DFD. “That’s what we want to do. We want to surround those folks with love from our community.”

This year, the department hosted a family fun day and a 5k run and raised $12,000 to go towards childhood cancer research.

DFD presented the check to Carmen Maddox from the Children’s Hospital Tuesday morning.

“In the Wiregrass area alone, we have more than 10,000 visits,” said Carmen Maddox, Children’s Hospital of Alabama’s regional manager of community development. “Every bit stays local and every bit goes towards treating our patients and take care of the families that we serve.”

Since 2014, Hasty says the department has donated more than $110,000 to Children’s Hospital of Alabama.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Helicopter crash claims the life of an Enterprise High alum
The Tide and Tigers will take center stage on Saturday, November 25 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in...
Kickoff time, network for 88th edition of Iron Bowl set
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Kenyatta “KeKe” Odom was identified as "Baby Jane Doe" whose body was found in Ware County in...
Authorities ID a girl whose body was hidden in concrete in 1988 and arrest her mom and boyfriend
John Daniel Moore allegedly scammed several women in both Dothan and Navarre, FL
Accused con-artist accused of cheating old woman won’t be tried in November

Latest News

Applications for parade entry and king and queen voting can be found on the Chamber website.
Geneva officials are preparing for annual Christmas parade
Geneva officials are preparing for annual Christmas parade
Since starting their partnership in 2014, DFD has donated more than $110,000 to the children's...
Dothan Fire Department donates $12,000 to Children's of Alabama
The 2023 Enterprise Christmas Parade will be on Tuesday, November 28 at 6:30 p.m., and will be...
News4 to air 2023 Enterprise Christmas Parade
GHS has been recognized for their AP programs back to back years.
Geneva High School recognized for AP test scores