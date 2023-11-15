Wiregrass Gives Back
DHCLS honors Rep. Paul Lee for $50,000 donation

The new Ashford branch location is expected to be complete in the fall of 2024.
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The expansion of the Ashford branch of the Dothan Houston County Library System is in progress, thanks to some generous donations.

One donor was honored Wednesday morning, as the library board thanked Representative Paul Lee for his $50,000 contribution to the building of the new Ashford library location.

“Because of what was taking place down here and the opportunity to be a part of the beginning and getting it going here in Ashford, I thought it was a great opportunity to put $50,000 to the Ashford branch,” said Representative Paul Lee.

DHCLS Director Chris Warren also thanked Tom and Sarah Jo Shirley who committed $50,000 to the library as well.

According to Warren, as DHCLS approaches the 50% funding mark with their capital campaign, they will open up to more public fundraising.

These funds will help kickstart the construction of the interior to start the transition.

“Gifts from Paul Lee and the Shirley family, to us, help indicate that this is a project that other people believe will have a tremendous impact on Ashford and on Houston County,”said Warren. “It really provides us with some validation as far as what we’re doing going forward.”

The library is expected to open in the fall of 2024.

