WTVY NPF TV Giveaway winners announced

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Just like the thousands that were in attendance over the ten-day span, we here at News4 had plenty of fun at the 2023 National Peanut Festival. Part of that fun included getting to meet many of our wonderful viewers and give them a chance to win with our new News4 Plinko board and our 2023 WTVY NPF TV Giveaway!

You can’t have a giveaway without a winner, or in this case winners, and on Monday’s News4 at 5 we found out just who is going to be going home with some new televisions courtesy of our team at WTVY.

Our 2023 winners are:

Linda Gammage

Jim Duhaime

Joel Houston

A big congratulations to our three winners and a big thank you to our incredible viewers for being #Nuts4News4 at the 2023 National Peanut Festival!

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.