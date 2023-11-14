Steady Rain Settling In

SYNOPSIS – A light rain has been falling across much of the Wiregrass since late yesterday evening, and that rain is expected to increase in both coverage and intensity over the next 36 hours. Rain will become more widespread into the afternoon, then pockets of heavier rain will roll through the region through the evening, overnight hours, and into much of the day on Wednesday as well. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain could still be on the way for most of us, with some locally higher rainfall amounts. Things will start winding down on Thursday, then we’re turning drier and a bit warmer by the weekend.

TODAY – Light rain in the morning turns heavier by the afternoon. High near 60°. Winds ENE at 10 mph. 70%

TONIGHT – Periods of rain, some heavy at times. Low near 52°. Winds ENE 10-15 mph. 80%

TOMORROW – Rain, some heavy at times. High near 58°. Winds ENE at 10-20 mph. 70%

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mostly in the morning. Low: 56° High: 67° 30%

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 72° 10%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 70°

SUN: A few clouds. Low: 42° High: 66°

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 68° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory until noon CST. Gale Warning from noon CST until late Wednesday night.* Very rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 20-25 kts with gusts up to 30 kts, turning E at 25-30 kts with gusty up to 40 kts by the afternoon. Seas offshore 5 to 7 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – A disturbance in the southwestern Caribbean could develop into a tropical depression over the next few days as it moves northeastward toward Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

