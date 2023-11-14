State fire marshal shares tips on avoiding Christmas tree fires

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas trees are a holiday tradition for many, but the state fire marshal warns that without proper precautions, your Christmas plans could go up in smoke.

State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen says last year’s holiday season was free of any serious tree fires, and he says he wants to keep it that way this year.

“Let’s keep it clean for 2023. So anything that we’re doing for the holidays because that’s kind of the time of the year where we’re doing things that’s not typical,“ said Pilgreen.

Pilgreen says if you’re using a real tree to make sure you cut a layer off the stump before placing it in the water bowl.

Also, add water to that bowl regularly. It’s important to keep your tree hydrated. If it’s dry, it could start a spark. If it does get to that point, remove it from your home.

When it comes to Christmas tree lights, check for broken wires or outages before putting them up.

If you store your tree outside, rodents could nibble at the wires, leading to a fire hazard.

“Anything else that we may be using to make sure its in good shape and that we don’t have any frayed or compromised wiring. And if we don’t then we should be good. And if we do, then it may be time to discard that particular item and replace it,” said Pilgreen.

When it comes to wiring, this also applies to outdoor decorations too.

