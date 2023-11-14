Rainy Days

SYNOPSIS – Rounds of rain will be widespread across the Wiregrass through early Thursday, with total accumulation of 1-2″ on average. The cloud cover will begin to thin Friday, with mostly sunny skies for the weekend. We’re tracking the potential for another storm system for early next week.

TONIGHT – Rainy, breezy. Low near 53°. Winds ENE at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW – Rain at times, windy. High near 58°. Winds NE at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – More showers. Low near 56°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

THU: Mostly cloudy, a few showers early. Low: 56° High: 65° 40%

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 60° High: 72° 10%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 71° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 66° 5%

MON: Increasing cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 47° High: 68° 40%

TUE: Early rain, then partly sunny. Low: 57° High: 68° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Gale Warning* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 25-30 kts. Seas offshore 7-10 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re watching showers and thunderstorms in the Southwest Caribbean. As the system moves to the northeast later this week, tropical development is expected, with Eastern Cuba to Hispaniola potentially impacted by the weekend.

