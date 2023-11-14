Wiregrass Gives Back
Pet of the Week: Darling Dexter

News4 had a couple of special guests from Dothan City Animal Shelter for Pet of the Week.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 had a couple of special guests from Dothan City Animal Shelter for Pet of the Week.

We were introduced to Dexter, a 3-month-old domestic short-hair kitten. He’s incredibly playful and full of energy.

Dexter is neutered and ready to find his forever family that can keep up with him and give him lots of cuddles.

To learn more about Dexter or the other pets available for adoption at the Dothan City Animal Shelter, you can contact them at 334-615-4620, or visit their Facebook page.

