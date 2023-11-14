Pet of the Week: Darling Dexter

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 had a couple of special guests from Dothan City Animal Shelter for Pet of the Week.

We were introduced to Dexter, a 3-month-old domestic short-hair kitten. He’s incredibly playful and full of energy.

Dexter is neutered and ready to find his forever family that can keep up with him and give him lots of cuddles.

To learn more about Dexter or the other pets available for adoption at the Dothan City Animal Shelter, you can contact them at 334-615-4620, or visit their Facebook page.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.