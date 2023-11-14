News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
Former deputy charged with sex crimes
The sheriff’s office reports Jones’ arrest is related to an incident that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 5.
Helicopter crash claims the life of an Enterprise High alum
The military’s European Command stated the soldiers were conducting an air refueling mission as part of military training on Nov. 10 when the helicopter went down.
Kickoff time, network for 88th edition of Iron Bowl set
The Tide and Tigers will take center stage on Saturday, November 25 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn for a 2:30 p.m. central time clash (3:30 p.m. eastern). That matchup will air on WTVY 4.1 (CBS) here in the Wiregrass.
Judge to decide whether to drop charges against Peanut Parade shooter
On the anniversary of a terrifying shooting at Dothan's signature annual event, the suspected murderer hopes a judge will drop charges this month.
Teen justice system neglect cost her daughter’s life, mother claims
A Barbour County woman believes her 15-year-old daughter would still be alive had an agency that oversees troubled children done the job it promised.
