News4Now: What’s Trending?

By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.

Jason Aldean & Kid Rock to headline the inaugural ‘Rock the Country’ festival in Mobile
Kid Rock and Jason Aldean headline the Rock the Country music festival
Former deputy charged with sex crimes

The sheriff’s office reports Jones’ arrest is related to an incident that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Former Bay County Sheriff's Deputy Kavin Jones was arrested on sexual assault charges.
Helicopter crash claims the life of an Enterprise High alum

The military’s European Command stated the soldiers were conducting an air refueling mission as part of military training on Nov. 10 when the helicopter went down.

The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday.
Kickoff time, network for 88th edition of Iron Bowl set

The Tide and Tigers will take center stage on Saturday, November 25 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn for a 2:30 p.m. central time clash (3:30 p.m. eastern). That matchup will air on WTVY 4.1 (CBS) here in the Wiregrass.

Auburn vs Alabama Iron Bowl
Judge to decide whether to drop charges against Peanut Parade shooter

On the anniversary of a terrifying shooting at Dothan's signature annual event, the suspected murderer hopes a judge will drop charges this month.

Mekhi Lawton (pictured) is accused of firing deadly shots as the parade concluded along its...
Teen justice system neglect cost her daughter’s life, mother claims

A Barbour County woman believes her 15-year-old daughter would still be alive had an agency that oversees troubled children done the job it promised.

Madison Johnson

