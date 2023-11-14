Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

News4 to air 2023 Enterprise Christmas Parade

By Ty Storey
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The holiday season is in full swing and the Wiregrass has plenty of fun activities and events coming up that will give everyone a chance to show off their spirit. One of those extra-special events is the 2023 Enterprise Christmas Parade.

The theme of this year’s parade will be “Christmas at the Movies,” featuring what the City of Enterprise and the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce describes as “a night of delight...view cinematic displays of festive floats, spirit-filled marching units and performance teams, music, and of course SANTA!”

This year’s parade also features a route change due to ongoing construction in downtown Enterprise near the Boll Weevil monument. The new route for the 2023 parade will start at the intersection of North Main Street and Watts Street, and will continue down Main Street until turning left onto Easy Street, then right onto Edwards Street, right onto Grubbs Street, and finally left onto Main Street before coming to an end at the intersection with Harrison Street.

2023 Enterprise Christmas Parade Route
2023 Enterprise Christmas Parade Route(Enterprise Chamber of Commerce)

Additional details about the 2023 Enterprise Christmas Parade can be found by clicking here.

HOW TO WATCH

News4 is teaming up with Patriot Production Group to bring you this year’s Enterprise Christmas Parade.

The 2023 Parade will be on Tuesday, November 28 at 6:30 p.m., and will be airing LIVE on MeTV.

If you don’t know where to find MeTV on your television provider, here is a quick guide to help you out:

  • Over-the-air (OTA) - 4.2
  • Spectrum - 101/301
  • Knology/WOW - 99
  • Comcast - 227
  • Troy Cable/C Spire - 13
  • DirecTV - 35
  • Frndly TV streaming via MeTV and MeTV+
  • Philo TV streaming via MeTV and MeTV+
  • DirecTV Stream streaming via Choice Package and above

News4 will also be streaming the parade LIVE on all of our digital platforms, including WTVY.com, the free News4 app on Android and Apple devices, and on the News4 app on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

PLUS, for anyone who may miss the live viewing of the parade, an Encore Presentation of the 2023 Enterprise Christmas Parade will be airing on Christmas Day, December 25 from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on WTVY (CBS) and WRGX (NBC).

The 2023 Enterprise Christmas Parade will be on Tuesday, November 28 at 6:30 p.m., and will be...
The 2023 Enterprise Christmas Parade will be on Tuesday, November 28 at 6:30 p.m., and will be airing LIVE on MeTV and streaming on News4's digital platforms. An Encore Presentation will air on Christmas Day from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on WTVY (CBS) and WRGX (NBC).(Enterprise Chamber of Commerce | WTVY)

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Helicopter crash claims the life of an Enterprise High alum
The Tide and Tigers will take center stage on Saturday, November 25 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in...
Kickoff time, network for 88th edition of Iron Bowl set
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
John Daniel Moore allegedly scammed several women in both Dothan and Navarre, FL
Accused con-artist accused of cheating old woman won’t be tried in November
Kenyatta “KeKe” Odom was identified as "Baby Jane Doe" whose body was found in Ware County in...
Authorities ID a girl whose body was hidden in concrete in 1988 and arrest her mom and boyfriend

Latest News

Since starting their partnership in 2014, DFD has donated more than $110,000 to the children's...
Dothan Fire Department donates $12,000 to Children's of Alabama
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
House votes to prevent a government shutdown as GOP Speaker Johnson relies on Democrats for help
GHS has been recognized for their AP programs back to back years.
Geneva High School recognized for AP test scores
Geneva High School recognized for AP test scores