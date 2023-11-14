Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Legendary announcer Dick Vitale says his voice is still healing following cancer treatments

ESPN's Dick Vitale says his vocal cord cancer is in remission, but his voice still needs to rest.
ESPN's Dick Vitale says his vocal cord cancer is in remission, but his voice still needs to rest.(ESPN/YouTube via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner and TMX staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Legendary ESPN announcer Dick Vitale said this week that his vocal cord cancer is gone but he still needs more time to allow his voice to heal before returning to work.

“While I’m disappointed with the latest developments, I remain hopeful,” the 84-year-old basketball analyst said in a statement to ESPN on Monday. “The cancer is gone, which is amazing news, yet the impact of the treatments has taken its toll on my voice and requires more healing.”

The Hall of Famer was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer in July and had to rest his voice while he underwent radiation treatments. He previously underwent multiple surgeries to remove melanoma, a deadly type of skin cancer, and in 2021 was diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system.

“With the season started, I am jumping out of my shoes to be back in the college basketball arenas, calling the game I love and being around so many great colleagues and fans. I have to listen to the medical experts, who have been so good to me, and with some more rest, I know I will be back for my 45th season,” Vitale said.

On Tuesday morning, Vitale revealed on Twitter that although his cancer is in remission, he is seeking treatment for other issues that have arisen in his vocal cords.

“I had such expectations when I learned that the 35 radiation treatments wiped out the cancer on my vocal cords,” the former coach wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “However due to the cancer & intense radiation, it created other problems on my vocal cords. I‘m heading to see Dr. Zeitels in Boston on Thursday as I will keep fighting this battle to get my voice back.”

Vitale has been a staple at ESPN since it launched in 1979, calling the network’s first college basketball broadcast.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Helicopter crash claims the life of an Enterprise High alum
The Tide and Tigers will take center stage on Saturday, November 25 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in...
Kickoff time, network for 88th edition of Iron Bowl set
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
John Daniel Moore allegedly scammed several women in both Dothan and Navarre, FL
Accused con-artist accused of cheating old woman won’t be tried in November
Kenyatta “KeKe” Odom was identified as "Baby Jane Doe" whose body was found in Ware County in...
Authorities ID a girl whose body was hidden in concrete in 1988 and arrest her mom and boyfriend

Latest News

New York City Mayor Eric Adams leaves a news conference at Manhattan's downtown heliport, after...
NYC mayor deflects key questions on FBI probe, but he insists the law was followed
A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.
Police: Suspect caught after stolen city camera sends images of him to department
FILE - This image provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Keith Gibson. On Monday,...
Suspected serial killer faces life in prison after being convicted of 2 murders by Delaware jury
Children's Defense Fund program director Graciela Camarena poses for a photo in Pharr, Texas,...
Biden administration slow to act as millions are booted off Medicaid, advocates say