Jason Aldean & Kid Rock to headline the inaugural ‘Rock the Country’ festival in Mobile

Rock the Country (www.rockthecountry.com)

MOBILE, Ala. - Headlining each night of Rock The Country festival are Jason Aldean and Kid Rock. These iconic artists will take the stage alongside Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd and many more.

Jason Aldean and Kid Rock will headline ALL seven Rock The Country festivals. Lineups will vary by market. Artists performing: Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd, Koe Wetzel, Brantley Gilbert, Travis Tritt, Lee Brice, Nelly, Warren Zeiders, Big and Rich ft. Gretchen Wilson, Randy Houser, Uncle Kracker, Tyler Farr, Pecos & the Rooftops, Kolby Cooper, Colt Ford, Elvie Shane, Treaty Oak Revival, Gavin Adcock, Sadie Bass & Dee Jay Silver.

Rock The Country kicks-off in April of 2024. The seven locations and dates of Rock The Country are the following:

Gonzales, LA - April 5 & 6 at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center

Ashland, KY - April 19 & 20 at Boyd County Fairgrounds

Rome, GA - May 10 & 11 at Kingston Downs

Ocala, FL - June 7 & 8 at Majestic Oaks Ocala

Mobile, AL - June 21 & 22 at The Grounds

Poplar Bluff, MO - June 28 & 29 at Brick’s Offroad Parks

Anderson, SC - July 26 & 27 at Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center

Presale tickets for Rock The Country will be available on Thursday, November 16, 2023, from 10am to 10pm local. Public on sale begins Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00am local time. Along with GA, VIP and Elevated Reserved Seating, there will be RV and Car camping available at each venue.

