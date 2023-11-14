Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Jason Aldean & Kid Rock to headline the inaugural ‘Rock the Country’ festival in Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Rock the Country
Rock the Country(www.rockthecountry.com)

MOBILE, Ala. - Headlining each night of Rock The Country festival are Jason Aldean and Kid Rock. These iconic artists will take the stage alongside Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd and many more.

Jason Aldean and Kid Rock will headline ALL seven Rock The Country festivals. Lineups will vary by market. Artists performing: Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd, Koe Wetzel, Brantley Gilbert, Travis Tritt, Lee Brice, Nelly, Warren Zeiders, Big and Rich ft. Gretchen Wilson, Randy Houser, Uncle Kracker, Tyler Farr, Pecos & the Rooftops, Kolby Cooper, Colt Ford, Elvie Shane, Treaty Oak Revival, Gavin Adcock, Sadie Bass & Dee Jay Silver.

Rock The Country kicks-off in April of 2024. The seven locations and dates of Rock The Country are the following:

  • Gonzales, LA - April 5 & 6 at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center
  • Ashland, KY - April 19 & 20 at Boyd County Fairgrounds
  • Rome, GA - May 10 & 11 at Kingston Downs
  • Ocala, FL - June 7 & 8 at Majestic Oaks Ocala
  • Mobile, AL - June 21 & 22 at The Grounds
  • Poplar Bluff, MO - June 28 & 29 at Brick’s Offroad Parks
  • Anderson, SC - July 26 & 27 at Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center

Presale tickets for Rock The Country will be available on Thursday, November 16, 2023, from 10am to 10pm local. Public on sale begins Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00am local time. Along with GA, VIP and Elevated Reserved Seating, there will be RV and Car camping available at each venue.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Helicopter crash claims the life of an Enterprise High alum
The Tide and Tigers will take center stage on Saturday, November 25 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in...
Kickoff time, network for 88th edition of Iron Bowl set
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus
John Daniel Moore allegedly scammed several women in both Dothan and Navarre, FL
Accused con-artist accused of cheating old woman won’t be tried in November
FILE - CableTV.com is looking for a Chief of Cheer.
You can get paid to watch holiday movies

Latest News

The money will cover much-needed repairs, improvements to safety and a refresh of the look of...
Dale County Ag Complex receives $30,000 check
The money will cover much-needed repairs, improvements to safety and a refresh of the look of...
Dale County Ag Complex receives $30,000 check
Christmas trees
State fire marshal shares tips on avoiding Christmas tree fires
Funds raised will be put towards the athletic programs at Geneva High School.
Geneva Sports Booster Club doing pancake supper to raise funds