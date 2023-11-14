Geneva Sports Booster Club doing pancake supper to raise funds

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - What’s better than a hearty stack of flapjacks?

The Geneva Sports Booster Club is selling pancake supper plates to raise funds for the school’s athletic programs.

Plates can be picked up Thursday, November 16 from 5-7 p.m. in front of the city’s recreation center. You must have your tickets to pick up the plates.

Tickets are just $7 a plate.

“The booster club decided they were going to do it and we are going to give them all the support we can to our booster club,” said Jamel Harris, GHS football coach. “There are really hard working people in our booster club that work their behinds off and we’d love to be able to support them, help them out and be able to help ourselves.”

Tickets can be purchased through a booster member or at the school.

