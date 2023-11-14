Wiregrass Gives Back
Geneva High School recognized for AP test scores

By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A Wiregrass high school was recognized by the state board of education for their advanced placement test scores.

Geneva High School earned the School of Distinction Award after having 77 passing scores on AP exams last year.

According to Geneva City Superintendent Ron Snell, GHS had to surpass 52 passing scores to receive the distinction and they were the only high school in the state to get the distinction.

“I couldn’t be more proud as the superintendent of Geneva City Schools and the work that our students and teachers have done,” said Superintendent Ron Snell. “It is teachers committed to the summer trainings; it is students committed to the Saturday school study sessions. Everybody is in and everybody is pulling in the same direction and that’s what leads to the kinds of results that we’ve seen.”

This is the second year in a row GHS has received an honor for their success in AP style courses, winning the School of Excellence award last year.

When starting AP course at GHS, there was one subject and 11 participants. This year, the most recent data shows 8 AP classes available and nearly 250 students enrolled.

