Dale County Ag Complex receives $30,000 check

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dale County Agricultural Complex is getting some big upgrades.

A $30,000 check was presented to the facility to go towards the project.

“It made me feel great. We needed it badly. We had been needing it for years, and we finally got it,” Jerry Byrd, the president of the Dale County Agricultural Complex, said.

The money will cover the cost of several much-needed repairs, improvements to safety and a refresh of the look of the facility.

“We are working on the floor of the arena, it’s a little too sandy for barrel racing. We never got to finish it back there like we wanted to do, so this is going towards that,” Byrd said.

Byrd is thankful for the help of the Wiregrass Resource Conversation and Development Council, a nonprofit that helps find and secure money for groups in the area like the Dale County Ag Complex.

State Senator Donnie Chesteen said seeing and helping on a project like this is inspiring.

“The farmers, we are so thankful for them. They had a tough year with the drought they’ve had. They continue to do what they do to put food on the table,” Chesteen said.

The repairs to the complex are expected to be done sometime this winter.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.