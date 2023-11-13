Wiregrass Gives Back
Soaking Days Ahead

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – We’ll have one more day of quiet, mostly cloudy skies before rain clouds begin rolling into our area late tomorrow night. Scattered showers attached to a low pressure system along the Gulf Coast will keep us cool and soaked for a few days, dropping a couple inches of rain over many areas of the Wiregrass. Next weekend will be drier and sunnier as the system moves farther east.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 54°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly to partly cloudy. High near 67°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low near 53°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Scattered showers. Low: 53° High: 60° 60%

WED: Scattered showers. Low: 53° High: 58° 70%

THU: Light showers. Low: 56° High: 65° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 70° 10%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 72° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 70° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re watching a batch of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the Southwest Caribbean this week as it maintains tropical potential.

