Rainy Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – A much-needed rain system is moving into the Wiregrass, which will bring us rain at times into Thursday morning. The steadier, heavier downpours look to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday. The cloud cover and rain will keep temps down, with highs only in the upper 50s to around 60° for Tuesday and Wednesday.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, a few showers. Low near 53°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy, scattered showers. High near 60°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rainy, breezy. Low near 53°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Scattered showers. Low: 53° High: 58° 70%

THU: Mostly cloudy, a few showers early. Low: 56° High: 65° 30%

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 60° High: 72° 10%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 72° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 66° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 47° High: 68° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil, but we’ll be watching showers and thunderstorms bubbling in the Southwest Caribbean over the next several days as the system moves to the northeast and likely develops. Looks like Hispaniola is in the path for early this weekend.

