Make a difference with Miracle on Foster

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One in six people in the Wiregrass experience hunger on a daily basis. One in every four people experiencing hunger is a child.

More than 43,000 people are living in poverty throughout the six Wiregrass counties, according to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.

That’s why the Wiregrass Area Food Bank exists, to help distribute food to those in need. They help programs like churches, homeless shelters, assisted living homes, and food pantries.

While they need donations all year round, the holidays are an especially busy time. Every year, News4 and the Cochran Firm partner with the Wiregrass Area Food Bank for the Miracle on Foster Food Drive.

A school food drive kicks off the event where classes compete to collect the most donations throughout November.

From December 1 through December 10, there will be donation bins placed at grocery stores all across the Wiregrass to collect food items. Stay tuned for a list of which grocery stores will be participating.

On December 8, bins will also be available outside our studio on Foster Street where you can drop off donations. The News4 team will have a day full of shows highlighting organizations that benefit from the Wiregrass Area Food Bank and donation updates.

All donations, both monetary and food, are used to help people in our community. Last year, Miracle on Foster collected over 200,000 pounds of food and was able to create around 165,000 meals for those in need.

Please consider donating whatever you are able to give. For every one dollar donated, nine meals are provided to people in the Wiregrass. You can give monetary donations directly to the Miracle on Foster Food Drive here.

Learn more about the Wiregrass Area Food Bank and how to get involved at their website.

