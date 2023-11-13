Kickoff time, network for 88th edition of Iron Bowl set

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVY) - Fans now have the details they need to know for what is considered the most important appointment viewing experience in the state, that being the annual rivalry matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers.

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) on Monday announced the kickoff times and network selections for the full slate of games featuring conference teams for the final weekend of the 2023 regular season, with one of those matchups being the 88th edition of the Iron Bowl.

The Tide and Tigers will take center stage on Saturday, November 25 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn for a 2:30 p.m. central time clash (3:30 p.m. eastern). That matchup will air on WTVY 4.1 (CBS) here in the Wiregrass.

Other matchups featuring SEC teams for the final week of the regular season include:

Ole Miss @ Mississippi State (Egg Bowl) | Thursday, November 23 | 6:30 p.m. central | ESPN

Missouri @ Arkansas | Friday, November 24 | 3 p.m. central | CBS (WTVY)

Texas A&M @ LSU | Saturday, November 25 | 11 a.m. central | ESPN

Vanderbilt @ Tennessee | Saturday, November 25 | 2:30 p.m. central | SEC Network

Florida State @ Florida | Saturday, November 25 | 6:30 p.m. central | ESPN

Clemson @ South Carolina | Saturday, November 25 | 6:30 p.m. central | SEC Network

Georgia @ Georgia Tech | Saturday, November 25 | 6:30 p.m. central | ABC

Kentucky @ Louisville | Date & Time TBA after November 18

The 88th Iron Bowl will also serve as the final regular season matchup for the SEC on CBS, who beginning in 2024 will exclusively showcase Big Ten.

The final SEC on CBS matchup will be when Alabama takes on Georgia in the 2023 SEC Championship Game on Saturday, December 2 at 3 p.m. central on WTVY (CBS).

