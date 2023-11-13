Another Extended Round of Rain

SYNOPSIS – The new work week is off to a cloudy and cool start, but we’re dry for now across the Wiregrass. Big changes are on the way for the next couple of days, though. Rain starts to move back into the region later this evening, then continue to fall in rounds through Thursday morning. Rain could fall heavily at times on Wednesday, and we could see rainfall totals of at least 1.50″ to 2.00″ inches by Thursday all across the region. We’ll trend drier to close out the week, then the weekend looks sunny and warmer.

TODAY – Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, a few showers possible late. High near 67°. Winds NE at 10 mph. 10%

TONIGHT – Cloudy with rain increasing. Low near 53°. Winds NE 5 mph. 30%

TOMORROW – Scattered to widespread rain. High near 60°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph. 70%

EXTENDED

WED: Periods of rain, some heavy at times. Low: 53° High: 60° 70%

THU: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 56° High: 65° 40%

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 70° 10%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 72°

SUN: Increasing high clouds. Low: 48° High: 70°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 20 kts. Seas offshore 3 to 5 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Most of the Atlantic basin is quiet, but there is a disturbance in the southwestern Caribbean that may need to be watched for potential tropical development over the next several days.

