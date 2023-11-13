Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

2 accused of running high-end brothel network in Massachusetts and Virginia are due in court

Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels.
Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man and woman accused of operating a commercial sex ring with wealthy and prominent clients in Massachusetts and the Washington, D.C., suburbs are set to appear in court Monday.

Junmyung Lee, of Dedham, Massachusetts, and Han Lee, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, are scheduled to appear in federal court in Worcester, Massachusetts, for a detention hearing, where a judge will weigh whether they should remain behind bars while they await trial.

They were arrested last week when investigators busted the network of brothels in Massachusetts and northern Virginia. Acting Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Josh Levy said those who bought sex services include elected officials, company executives and government contractors with security clearances.

None of the clients have been charged, and authorities have not publicly named any of them. But prosecutors have said their investigation is ongoing.

Attorneys for Junmyung Lee and Han Lee declined to comment last week. A third person charged in the case, James Lee, was arrested in California and has yet to appear in court in Massachusetts.

Authorities say the operation was run using websites that falsely claimed to advertise nude Asian models for professional photography. They are accused of renting high-end apartments to use as brothels in Watertown and Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Tysons and Fairfax, Virginia.

Levy said buyers paid upward of $600 per hour for services and some even paid a monthly membership fee to be pre-cleared for sex in a process similar to TSA PreCheck, Levy said.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the defendant’s first name is Junmyung, not Junmyhung.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Daniel Moore allegedly scammed several women in both Dothan and Navarre, FL
Accused con-artist accused of cheating old woman won’t be tried in November
The crash claimed the life of Colby Foster, 28, of Minden, La.
One dead in Henry County wreck
WATCH: The National Peanut Festival Parade
WATCH: National Peanut Festival Parade
Stock photo
New information released on Dothan man found dead in Geneva creek
Mekhi Lawton (pictured) is accused of firing deadly shots as the parade concluded along its...
Judge to decide whether to drop charges against Peanut Parade shooter

Latest News

Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift changes ‘Karma’ lyrics to reference Travis Kelce when he attends concert
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6,...
White House releases plan to grow radio spectrum access, with possible benefits for internet, drones
Taylor Swift changed the lyrics to "Karma," singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming...
Taylor Swift changes 'Karma' lyrics to reference Travis Kelce: 'The guy on the Chiefs'
Former President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant, Donald Trump Jr., appears during the...
Donald Trump Jr. returns to the stand as defense looks to undercut New York civil fraud claims