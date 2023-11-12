VFW Post 3073 celebrates Veteran’s day with special guests

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In Dothan for Veteran’s Day, VFW post 3073 held a program to recognize those who at some point made an oath to fight for our country’s freedom.

One of the special guests at the program was Circuit Court Judge Chris Richardson, who has served in the Alabama National Guard for the past 22 years.

Richardson expressed his gratitude for both roles he fulfills, 20th District Circuit Judge and Lieutenant Colonel for the Alabama National Guard.

“The military has given me leadership skills and confidence and taught me lessons I really don’t believe I would have learned otherwise. I would not be the Circuit Court Judge I am today had it not been in the military,” Richardson said about his service journey, which began days after 9/11 in 2001.

Richardson added that while both jobs are challenging, he would not have it any other way as a veteran.

Also in attendance for the program was Mayor Mark Saliba, who praised the strong military support in the Wiregrass.

