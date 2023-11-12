Wiregrass Gives Back
US military aircraft crashes over eastern Mediterranean Sea

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin waits for the arrival of Croatian Defense Minister Mario...
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin waits for the arrival of Croatian Defense Minister Mario Banozic to the Pentagon, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. military aircraft has gone down over the eastern Mediterranean Sea, U.S. European Command said Saturday.

The command said in a statement that the aircraft crashed while conducting training operations. It said the cause is under investigation, but there are no indications of any hostile activity involved.

The command said that out of respect for the families affected, no other information would be released on personnel involved.

It wasn’t immediately clear what military service the aircraft belonged to. The Air Force has sent additional squadrons to the region and the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, which has an array of aircraft on board, has also been operating in the eastern Mediterranean.

