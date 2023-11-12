A Few Sprinkles Overnight

SYNOPSIS – While we saw last night’s steady showers give way to a cloudy and quiet afternoon, a few sprinkles can be seen over southern parts of the Wiregrass tonight. Lingering showers Sunday morning will fade around noon, leaving behind cloudy skies that will become more broken on Monday. We’re tracking the development of a low pressure system in the Gulf that will bring more significant rainfall to our region Tuesday and Wednesday.

TONIGHT – A few light showers. Low near 56°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy, a few showers early. High near 65°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 54°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 67° 10%

TUE: Scattered showers. Low: 53° High: 58° 60%

WED: Scattered showers. Low: 55° High: 63° 50%

THU: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 59° High: 68° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 72° 10%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 71° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re watching a batch of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the Southwest Caribbean but no tropical developments are expected in the coming days.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.