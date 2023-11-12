A Few Sprinkles Overnight

Wiregrass Gives Back
From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – While we saw last night’s steady showers give way to a cloudy and quiet afternoon, a few sprinkles can be seen over southern parts of the Wiregrass tonight. Lingering showers Sunday morning will fade around noon, leaving behind cloudy skies that will become more broken on Monday. We’re tracking the development of a low pressure system in the Gulf that will bring more significant rainfall to our region Tuesday and Wednesday.

TONIGHT – A few light showers. Low near 56°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy, a few showers early. High near 65°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 54°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 67° 10%

TUE: Scattered showers. Low: 53° High: 58° 60%

WED: Scattered showers. Low: 55° High: 63° 50%

THU: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 59° High: 68° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 72° 10%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 71° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re watching a batch of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the Southwest Caribbean but no tropical developments are expected in the coming days.

