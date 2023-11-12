Accused con-artist accused of cheating old woman won’t be tried in November

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man some compared to a silver-tongued devil and who police accused of ripping off older women got a reprieve from his trial that was to begin next week.

John Daniel Moore faces 29 Houston County theft and elderly exploitation charges after police claimed he stole more than a quarter of a million dollars from a Dothan woman.

There have since been accusations from other retired women in Florida that Moore also bilked them by offering handyman-type construction work that he didn’t perform.

In Dothan, Moore’s marriage to a doctor lasted only a few weeks, but police say the money he stole from his bride’s mother—some before they married—will leave long-lasting scars.

Documents show that he bilked his mother-in-law through various scams. In civil filings, his former wife also accused Moore of wiping out her bank accounts and maxing out her credit cards.

Police believe Moore dumped much of his ill-gotten gains at a Biloxi casino, claiming records show he lost around $350,000 in only a few months.

In the Florida panhandle, women complained that they gave him money to purchase supplies for home repairs, but he never showed up to do the work.

“I saved the money to get my floors repaired because some of the spots on them were really soft,” said 76-year-old Dawn Lynch, claiming she gave Moore $3,400 but ultimately paid another crew to do the work he promised.

Despite her age, she took a part-time job to save that money.

Another Navarre woman, Sharon Routledge, said she feels somewhat lucky to have lost only $800 to what she described as Moore’s devious ways.

However, a News4 FactFinder found another woman in the same neighborhood who praised Moore for his high-quality service and honesty.

“I don’t feel like this is a person who goes out and exploits little old ladies,” said Joan Buck, who used Moore’s handyman services to repair damage caused by a significant leak in her Florida home.

Through his attorney, John Byrd, Moore denied allegations made against him.

Byrd and prosecutors, citing complex records that need thorough review, chose to delay the trial.

Houston County Circuit Judge Kevin Mouton agreed to the postponement but warned attorneys without extraordinary circumstances, there would be no additional delay.

